'Yes, this is not a gimmick' | A Sacramento church is hosting an Easter weekend free gas giveaway

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Saturday starting at 11 a.m., a local church is hosting an Easter weekend gas giveaway, but it is on a first come first serve basis and spaces are very limited.

"(We) will greet you with a smile will pump the gas and send you on your way," said Dr. Lavon Davis, senior pastor of Blessed Faith Ministries.

Blessed Faith Ministries will be filling people's tanks at the ARCO on Broadway in Sacramento.

"Well, we were looking for ways to be able to show the love of the love of Christ, beyond our music, our messages, and I will fellowship and why not do something radical, and give away some gas in these times where individuals need a little hope," said Davis.

He says they will be giving out $1,000 worth of gas, which came from donations raised by their church and the community, all in an effort to give hope during these difficult times.

Especially when prices have been higher than normal. A year ago Sacramento County had a gas price average was 3.88, Friday it's 5.55 according to AAA.

"The best way to do that would be to send it directly to the ministries Cash App, which is the dollar sign BFMS," said Davis.

Now you might be asking yourself, what do you need to bring? Nothing, just your car.

"Yes, this is not a gimmick. And a lot of times individuals have a deeper motive. When they're doing things like that to collect information to get emails that come back later to harass or to sell them something," said Davis. "This is none of that."