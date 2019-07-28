FRESNO, Calif. — The city of Fresno is appealing a federal jury verdict that awarded $4.7 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a police officer.
Jurors in March returned a verdict in favor of the family of Casimero Casillas, who alleged the officer used excessive force during a 2015 confrontation.
A judge denied the city's motion for a new trial. Now the city is appealing that denial and the jury award. Fresno officials declined to comment Friday.
The Fresno Bee cites documents that show the city claims several errors took place during the trial — including juror misconduct, excessive damages awarded to the family and the failure to give proper jury instructions.
A lawyer for the family predicts the appeal will be denied.
The officer testified he fired after Casillas rushed toward him with a metal pipe.
