Fresno man, Central Valley prison inmate plead guilty to unemployment benefits scheme

The EDD estimates it has lost over $103,000 to the fraud scheme, which involved several inmates from the Central California Women's Facility.

FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man and an inmate at the Central California Women's Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, Calif., pled guilty to crimes related to a fraudulent unemployment benefits scheme.

Jason Vertz, 51, and Alana Powers, 45, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count each of aggravated identity theft after the pair submitted multiple fake unemployment claims. The two pleaded guilty on Monday, April 12.

The two received roughly $103,000 from California's Employment Development Department [EDD] in the fraud scheme, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a press release.

According to court documents, claims were made in Powers' and other CCWF inmates' names. Recorded jail calls and emails showed that these inmates shared information such as names, dates of birth and social security numbers. Vertz would then submit the claims, with inmates listed as having worked in jobs such as cleaning and welding. The claims also stated that these women were available to work, which was untrue because they were incarcerated and ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was one of several agencies, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Investigative Services Unit, and the California EDD, to investigate the crimes.

Talbert said in the press release that Vertz and Powers are scheduled to be sentenced July 6. The two face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. For the aggravated identity theft, both face a mandatory two-year sentence that would be consecutive to any other sentence.

