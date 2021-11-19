2 people hospitalized after shooting in Galt, police say

The Galt Police Department said the shooting happened Friday around 4:45 p.m.

GALT, Calif. — The Galt Police Department on Facebook confirmed two people are recovering after being shot.

Police said online that the shooting took place just before 5 p.m in the area of B and 7th Streets. When officers arrived on the scene they found a "male juvenile" shot, then a few moments later they found a second person shot.

The description of the second person shot was not released by police.

Police said both people were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. They didn't release the status of their injuries.

As of right now, police said this is an ongoing investigation. ABC10 reached out to the Galt Police Department for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9