Galt City Council opposes placement of sexually violent predator

The city was notified Joshua Bryan Cooley might reside in one of their neighborhoods.

GALT, Calif — The Galt City Council has decided to oppose the placement of a sexually violent predator in their community.

During a special city council meeting Friday, they voted for the mayor to sign a letter that would hopefully keep Joshua Bryan Cooley from living in the area.

"On Jan. 8, 2021, the city of Galt was notified by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office that the Department of State Hospitals has petitioned the Humboldt County Superior Court to place a sexually violent predator, Joshua Bryan Cooley, at 9675 Harvey Road in unincorporated Sacramento County, just outside of the Galt city limits," a city council member read during the meeting.

In 2002, Cooley was sentenced to four years, eight months in prison for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl, according to Casetext. In 2007, he provided alcohol to two 12-year-old girls, brought them to his home then "made out" with a teenage girl. He went back in custody for a year following the parole violation.

Humboldt, Tehama, and San Diego counties have also opposed attempts to place Cooley in their neighborhoods.

"I have no idea how the Department of State Hospitals made [the] recommendation, but I was very disturbed that someone from another county is to be placed here," said Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu.

Several members of the council brought out the fact that Cooley could be placed one mile away from Greer Elementary School, a little over two miles from Galt High School, and near a park frequented by children. They also said it would take Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies more time to respond to any potential calls about Cooley.

“I think in this particular instance, first of all, the offender is clearly someone who has not been rehabilitated. He’s offended many times over and over to a point where he’s been deemed a sexually violent predator, which is a whole other level," said Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer. “Everybody that’s knowledgeable of his case has stated that they are confident or 100% sure he’s going to re-offend.”

