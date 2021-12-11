Galt Police officer killed on way to Caldor Fire posthumously awarded bachelor's degree

Harminder Grewal was posthumously awarded a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the Union Institute & University.

GALT, Calif. — The Galt Police officer who died from a car crash on his way to help first responders with the Caldor Fire, one of California's most devastating wildfires in the 2021 season, was posthumously awarded a bachelor's degree.

The Union Institute & University awarded Harminder Grewal a bachelor's degree in criminal justice on Dec. 3. Galt police said Grewal was a few credits short of earning his degree.

Grewal's family was also given a certificate from the International Conference of Police Chaplains.

Grewal and Kapri Herrera, his fellow officer, were driving along Highway 99 in Elk Grove when they were hit head-on by another car that crossed temporary construction barriers. Both were sent to the hospital with serious injuries; Grewal died four days later.

Grewal served in the Galt Police Department for about two-and-a-half years. He was awarded the Officer of the Year in 2020 and was also given the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award within the same year for how many DUI arrests he made.

Grewal was described for having a love for motorcycles, trucks, food as well as for his selflessness.

"Harmin could not say 'no.' If I needed a ride, he would be there. If we needed someone to hold over on shift, he would be the first one," said Mike Little of the Galt Police Officers Association.

Navdeep Sidhu, Grewal's sister, said he wanted to become a police officer from a young age while growing up in India before immigrating to the U.S. in 2012.

"You will always live in our hearts forever. May Waheguru bless you wherever you are. Love you, brother, so much," Sidhu said.