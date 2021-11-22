x
Newsom names energy adviser as state's top utility regulator

Alice Reynolds is set to lead the five-member California Public Utilities Commission starting Dec. 31.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named his senior adviser on energy policy as the next president of the powerful state body that regulates utilities.

Alice Reynolds is set to lead the five-member California Public Utilities Commission starting Dec. 31. The job requires Senate confirmation, but that's often a formality. 

The commission plays a significant role in monitoring utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric as they grapple with wildfire safety and power shutoffs. It also oversees telecommunications, rail, water and transportation companies like Uber and Lyft. Reynolds has a long history in energy policy.

Read the full AP story here.

