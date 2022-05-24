'Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe' | Newsom reacts to Texas school shooting

The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to at least 21. Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said.

The death toll in Uvalde, Texas also included three adults, according to Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.

After the news of yet another mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter with strong and pointed words.

"Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it," Newsom wrote. "Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also released the following statement hours after Newsom's initial words:

“I am heartbroken for the families that will never see their children again.

What should have been a normal school day has been darkened by another horrific act of violence. We cannot accept this as normal even in the constancy of these preventable tragedies.

Newtown. Parkland. And now, Uvalde.

My prayers and love go out to the victim’s families.

America must reckon with the sickness of gun violence. The status quo will only result in more death."

According to the Associated Press, Tuesday's shooting was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. It also came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.