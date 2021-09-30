x
Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The latest news about California Governor Gavin Newsom is less dramatic but more personal than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago. 

He has written a children's book. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom’s “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. It's illustrated by Alexandra Thompson. 

The book draws upon Newsom’s dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.

