GEICO closes offices across California

According to the California Department of Insurance, GEICO closed all of its brick and mortar stores and continues to sell insurance policies online

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — GEICO offices are closing across the state of California, according to signs posted to empty office buildings in the Sacramento area.

Customers looking to see an agent in person across the state are running into handwritten notes saying the insurance office is closed.

Two people with family members employed by GEICO told ABC10 their loved ones were suddenly laid off last week and given only about a week’s notice.

According to the California Department of Insurance, GEICO closed all of its brick and mortar stores and continues to sell insurance policies only online and through its app. The state agency says it is monitoring the situation closely to ensure all consumers are protected.

The insurance company, in a statement to the Sacramento Bee, said they are not leaving the state.

It’s unclear if GEICO is strategizing to reduce business in the state. The company has not formally addressed the closures. Several employees told ABC10 they are under a gag order and could not comment.