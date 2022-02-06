x
California

California man arrested in former UC Berkeley basketball star's death

CHP says a 25-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting Friday evening on I-880 in Oakland.
Credit: AP
Shooting suspect Juan Angel Garcia, 25, from San Francisco, arrested in the I-880 freeway shooting death of Gene Ransom, is booked Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, on suspicion of murder at Alameda County Jail in Dublin, Calif. The driver struck and killed by gunfire while traveling on a San Francisco Bay Area highway has been identified as Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of Gene Ransom, a basketball star at the University of California, Berkeley in the 1970s and a member of the Cal Athletics hall of fame. 

The California Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting Friday evening on Interstate 880 in Oakland. 

A friend tells KPIX-TV that the 65-year-old Ransom was on his way to pick up his girlfriend at a train station when he was shot. 

Investigators say the motive is likely road rage. 

Read the full story HERE.

