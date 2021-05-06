Flock of giant California condors trash woman's home

The condors trashed the deck and ruined a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments, and there’s poop everywhere.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — Giant California condors are rare, but not at Cinda Mickols’ home. Fifteen to 20 of the giant endangered birds have recently taken a liking the house in the city of Tehachapi and have made a big mess.

Mickols’ daughter is Seana Quintero and she posted photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She tells the San Francisco Chronicle the birds showed up at her mother’s home last weekend.

They trashed the deck and ruined a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.

Quintero said in a tweet how crazy it is how the condors have gone from nearly extinct to having much more living in the state in her lifetime.

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 5, 2021

"Still wild to me that in my lifetime there went from being about 25 condors left alive to now almost that many descending on my mom's house at once," she said in the tweet.

While the birds are a nuisance to Mickols, she does think it's amazing, according to a tweet in the thread.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.

From the tweets, it looks like Mickols took their advice as her daughter mentioned.

Good morning to everyone especially my mom who gave these two condors on her roof a “shower” this morning with a hose. Now they’re back chilling with the rest of the flock on her tree. Watching. Waiting. Doing condor things pic.twitter.com/dU9NPcsFGd — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 6, 2021

"Good morning to everyone especially my mom who gave these two condors on her roof a "shower" this morning with a hose. Now they're back chilling with the rest of the flock on her tree. Watching. Waiting. Doing condor things," Quintero said in a tweet.

