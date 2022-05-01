Gilroy Garlic Festival back on, will be hosted by Noceti Group

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival organizers announced Sunday that they would host the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — After being canceled this year, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is back on with help from the organizers of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

The Noceti Group, which also hosts the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, announced on social media Sunday that they couldn't let the festival be canceled.

"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival. We just couldn’t let that happen," the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival wrote on social media.

Not much information was immediately available about the location and dates, but according to the social media post, more information will be announced soon.