x
Gilroy Garlic Festival back on, will be hosted by Noceti Group

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival organizers announced Sunday that they would host the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Credit: AP
Investigators examine an area by an inflatable slide at Christmas Hill Park, the scene of Sunday's deadly shooting, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why 19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire on a popular food festival at the park less than a mile from his parents' home in California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — After being canceled this year, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is back on with help from the organizers of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

The Noceti Group, which also hosts the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, announced on social media Sunday that they couldn't let the festival be canceled.

"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival. We just couldn’t let that happen," the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival wrote on social media.

Not much information was immediately available about the location and dates, but according to the social media post, more information will be announced soon.

Posted by San Joaquin Asparagus Festival on Sunday, May 1, 2022

