GILROY, Calif. — The mayor of the California city where a gunman killed three at an annual food festival says the community will mourn the tragedy but will get through it.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco told a press conference Monday that gun violence is an epidemic in the United States and it's "beyond sad" that a charitable event such as the Gilroy Garlic Festival was targeted.

The gunman opened fire Sunday as the festival was in its closing hours, sending the crowd scattering. Three police officers immediately engaged and killed the gunman, who was armed with an assault-type rifle.

The mayor commended the officers' "remarkable bravery" in running toward the shooter and says they undoubtedly saved many lives by putting their own lives in danger.

