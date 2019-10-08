LAKE COUNTY, California — Firefighters continue to make progress on the Golf Fire burning in Lake County, not far from where the Mendocino Complex burned in 2018. As of Saturday, Aug. 10 the 20-acre fire is 80% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The vegetation fire, off of Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive is northwest of Clearlake, Calif., started at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

On that day residents in the area were evacuated as the fire broke out. Those evacuation orders are no longer in place, but at least 40 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

The department said Saturday that one firefighter has been injured working on this fire.

KGO

"The road closures on Soda Bay Road in Buckingham for the Golf Fire Incident have been removed and the roadway is open to through traffic," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Saturday afternoon update on Facebook.

The department reminded motorists, pedestrians and residents in the area to "remain vigilant of emergency personnel and equipment that may still be working in the area."

Follow Cal Fire's updates on the Golf Fire here.