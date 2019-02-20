WILLIAMS, Calif. — Some superheroes wear capes. Others work as tow truck operators. What Christian Melendrez did on Friday night is the definition of heroic.

It was a routine shift for the 21-year-old towing operator on Friday evening. He was heading to Williams to pick up a vehicle when he noticed something on the side of Interstate 5 that he couldn't ignore.

"I came across a CHP officer patrol car pulled over with another vehicle...he was wrestling on the ground," recalled Melendrez.

What Melendrez came across was CHP Officer Philip Martinson wrestling with a driver he'd pulled over on suspicion of driving impaired. By the time Melendrez made it over to the skirmish, Martinson had already been stabbed in the back by 25-year-old Halie Neil. Fortunately, Melendrez was able to tackle Neil and get her in handcuffs before she could do something worse.

"First thing I did was grab (Officer Martinson's) handcuffs from the back, and I grabbed her hands and handcuffed her. Then I turned her over to look for the knife. I saw the knife laying there and threw it on the asphalt," said Melendrez.

Had Melendrez not stepped in, the outcome could have been a lot different.

"Definitely saved his life and her life. Christian went above and beyond that day," CHP Officer Franco Castillo told ABC10.

As far as Melendrez's future aspirations are concerned, he hopes to one day join the force.

"I've always wanted to be a CHP Officer. The moment they give me the application, I'm definitely going to fill it out. And hopefully, I'll have some great references," Melendrez said.

Neil is being charged with attempted murder.

