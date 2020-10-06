Good Samaritans rescue woman from submerged vehicle in Tracy

According to the report, 38-year-old Jorge Mendoza, 28-year-old Daniel Miranda, and a third unidentified man saw the crash and immediately jumped into the water.

TRACY, Calif. — Three Good Samaritans in Tracy are being credited with saving a woman’s life after investigators say they pulled her from her submerged vehicle and performed CPR before first responders arrived at the crash.

Rescue crews were called out to the crash around 5 a.m. after receiving a call that a car had crashed into an irrigation canal on Schulte Road West and Lammers Road on the west side of Tracy.

By the time rescuers arrived to the canal, they learned that three people who saw the crash as it happened had already jumped into action.

“If it wasn’t for the quick action of these bystanders, the outcome of this incident would be much different. These men clearly saved her life,” said South San Joaquin County Fire Battalion Chief Scott Arganbright.

According to the report, 38-year-old Jorge Mendoza, 28-year-old Daniel Miranda, and a third unidentified man saw the crash and immediately jumped into the water. The men were able to smash into a passenger window where they pulled the unconscious driver to safety.

One of the men performed CPR on the driver, only identified as a 20-year-old woman, and was able to revive her before rescuers arrived. The woman was alert and talking to first responders when they made it to the scene, according to the report. The woman was then taken to a hospital in French Camp to be checked out.

No one else was in the car. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Tracy Police.

