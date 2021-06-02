Gov. Newsom announces $50,000 reward for information on 2015 unsolved murder

Gov. Newsom is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in an unsolved murder in Avenal, California.

AVENAL, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering up to $50,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of an unsolved murder in Avenal, California.

The reward is for the killing of Santos Cabrera on Feb. 5, 2015. According to a press release, the 31-year-old was killed while leaving a barbershop in Avenal. He left behind three kids.

The Avenal Police Department said that they have exhausted all of their investigative leads. They said that they wanted to offer a reward to "encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact law enforcement."

The governor is able to provide the money because of the crime tip reward program under Penal Code 1547. The law allows the governor to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects of certain unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information about the killing of Santos Cabrera should call the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.

