Gov. Newsom announces Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being

The council will emphasize on physical and mental health in children, but will create healthy strategies for all Californians.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a new advisory council focusing on physical and mental well-being on Wednesday.

The Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being will be led by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Ronnie Lott, who played for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s.

“As California reopens, we must address the impacts this pandemic has had on physical fitness and mental health,” Newsom said.

Newsom announced the council along with the first partner at an In-Shape Health Club in Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon.

The council will emphasize the physical and mental health of children, but will also explore "healthy strategies to ensure Californians can thrive," according to a press release.

“Through the Governor’s Advisory Council, we will help ensure that Californians of all ages – but especially children and youth – are healthy in mind and body, and able to flourish in all aspects of their lives,” the First Partner said. “After all, a healthy California starts with healthy kids and families.”

Lott expressed some of the same sentiments.

“By incorporating fitness and mental well-being into the lives of our youth, we will be giving them some of the skills and support that helped me during my career as a professional athlete," he said.

The council will have representatives from health and wellness organizations, youth sports programs, education, the entertainment and fitness industry, among others.

Some of the council's tasks include:

Advising on the development of physical activity and wellness goals for Californians of all ages.

Advising on methods to increase awareness among all age groups, especially among children and youth, about how physical activity, sport, nutrition and mental wellness contribute to healthy and productive lives.

Encouraging inter-generational physical fitness activities including the use of physical activity and sport to strengthen families.

Facilitating collaboration among federal, state and local agencies, education, business and industry, the private sector, and others in the promotion of physical activity and mental wellness.

There will be 15 members of the council who will be named at a later date.

