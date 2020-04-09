Gov. Newsom extends consumer protections against price gouging through executive order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued executive orders that added protections against price gouging in April. He extended those orders the day before they were set to expire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Gov. Gavin Newsom extended consumer protections against price gouging at least through March 4, 2021, through an executive order on Thursday.

Price gouging is when someone sells sell food, consumer goods, medical or emergency supplies by more than 10% of the normal price. California law makes price gouging illegal during a declared state of emergency.

The law also applies to repair or reconstruction, emergency cleanup, freight and storage services.

At the start of the pandemic, there were reports in the greater Sacramento area of stores running out of supplies such as hand sanitizer, water bottles, and toilet paper.

Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 4 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout California. Newsom issued executive orders meant to expand protections against price gouging about a month later. Those orders were initially going to last from April 4 to September 4.

"This crisis has impacted every Californian and our normal way of life, and we are ensuring that all consumers are able to purchase what they need at a fair price," Newsom said through a news release in April.