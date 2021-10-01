Gov. Newsom expected to make 'major announcement' about vaccines, schools

The press conference will also highlight how the state is working to protect students, faculty and staff who have returned to in-person learning.

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newson is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday during a press conference at a middle school in San Francisco County.

Newsom's press conference will also highlight how the state is working to protect students, faculty and staff who have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year.

"The vast majority of school districts are reporting that 95-100 percent of students are in-person, per data released this month," according to a statement announcing the press conference.

