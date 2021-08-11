Gov. Newsom expected to mandate vaccines for California teachers

Multiple school districts in the Golden State have either announced vaccine mandates or proposed them for their school districts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could be the first state to issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers.

According to reports from ABC7 in the Bay Area and Politico, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make the announcement Wednesday morning during a press conference in the Bay Area. The reports suggest all teachers and staff will be required to be vaccinated or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Multiple school districts in the Golden State have either announced vaccine mandates or proposed them for their school districts. The San Francisco school district has reversed course, saying it will require its 10,000 teachers and other staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

San Jose and Long Beach Unified school districts have issued similar requirements in recent days. Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest district, is requiring all students and employees to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status.

A proposal from the Sacramento City Unified School District could see mandated COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for teachers and other staff.

The proposal was provided Tuesday to the Sacramento City Teachers Association and to other labor groups. Under the proposal, staff would have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Otherwise, they'll be required to participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing program. According to the proposal, anyone unvaccinated who doesn't get tested weekly would have a few more chances to get tested. However, if the trend continues, they could ultimately be placed on unpaid leave.

