x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 second time in less than a year

Gov. Gavin Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate after his press office announced late Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to his communication director.

He reportedly experienced mild symptoms of the virus before testing positive.

Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate based on the California Department of Public Health's current guidance.

This is the second time in less than a year Newsom tested positive for COVID-19, the first time being May 28, 2022.

WATCH MORE: Living with long COVID, Northern California under states of emergency | To The Point, March 6, 2023

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out