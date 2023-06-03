Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 second time in less than a year

Gov. Gavin Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate after his press office announced late Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to his communication director.

He reportedly experienced mild symptoms of the virus before testing positive.

Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate based on the California Department of Public Health's current guidance.

This is the second time in less than a year Newsom tested positive for COVID-19, the first time being May 28, 2022.