Gov. Newsom to lay out plan to reopen churches for in-person services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In-person church services in California could be back sooner than we thought, as Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lay out a plan on Monday.

On Friday, the governor announced he would share new guidelines for houses of worship by Monday at the latest. According to the state's reopening plan, on-site gatherings at houses of worship would start happening again in Phase 3, which Newsom said is still “a few weeks away.”



The governor’s comments came just a few hours after President Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement at the White House and said churches are essential and that he would "overrule" governors if they didn't allow them to reopen immediately.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches,” Trump said. “I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential."

Most congregations in the Sacramento area have been holding online services for the last two months. Some local church leaders told ABC10 they aren't going to rush into re-opening and will follow guidelines approved by county health leaders.

“In this politically-divided atmosphere, we can always find common ground,” Jeremy White, Pastor of Valley Church Vacaville said. “If teenage employees at Walmart can enforce the proper protocols, certainly church leaders can."

Meanwhile, as Newsom prepares to release guidelines places of worship, health officials say two California church services that were held without permission were sources of outbreaks.

According to Mendocino County public health officials, six more people who participated in a Mother’s Day service at Assembly of God Church in Redwood Valley were infected, making the outbreak responsible for a third of local infections.

Health officials in Butte County say two of 180 people who attended a Mother’s Day church service in Oroville also tested positive.

