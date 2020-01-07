Gov. Newsom could 'tighten things up' as coronavirus cases rise

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to “tighten things up” for California’s 40 million residents when it comes to the state's stay-at-home order ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state's ability to test more people. But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Newsom said during Tuesday's press conference the state will be more aggressive in enforcing public health orders.

A COVID-19 surge has counties rushing to close down bars and beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Some blame a failure to heed social distance and mask-wearing rules, and many local governments are already tightening restrictions.

Last weekend, Newsom ordered bars to close in San Joaquin, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, and Tulare counties. Los Angeles, the nation’s most populous county, is closing beaches and banning fireworks this weekend.

During Tuesday's press conference, Newsom announced that more than 15,000 rooms have been acquired and more than 14,000 people have been given places to stay statewide under the Project Room key program started in April.