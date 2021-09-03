Governor picks Dodger Stadium for State of State address

A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor chose the site because it embodies California’s spirit of service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The stadium has been transformed into one of the country's largest coronavirus vaccination sites. A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor chose the site because it embodies California’s spirit of service.

Newsom is scheduled to deliver his third State of the State address Tuesday. It comes as the Democratic governor faces a likely recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic.

Newsom said Monday that he plans to use the speech to highlight the quiet heroes of the pandemic.

