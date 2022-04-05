Governor Newsom to discuss recent draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade

California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a media conference in Los Angeles County Wednesday to discuss California's commitment to safeguarding reproductive freedom.

News reports earlier this week detailed a preliminary U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal constitutional protections for the right to abortion.

California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution. Their comments came just hours after Politico published a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The opinion indicated a majority of justices support overturning the decision that stops states from banning abortions.

If that happens, abortion rights groups say at least 26 states are likely to restrict or ban the procedure. Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for people from other states seeking abortions. Adding abortion protections to the state's constitution would make it much harder for future lawmakers to repeal them.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that “our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced.”

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced.



The world is about to hear their fury.



California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell. https://t.co/EhwSWXiZhx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

Newsom’s office said its goal is to put the amendment on the ballot this November, though lawmakers will have to act quickly to make that happen. They have to vote on it before the end of June to give state officials enough time to print the ballots.

It takes a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot. That shouldn’t be a problem in California’s Legislature. Democrats control so many seats they could muster the necessary votes without relying on Republicans.

The amendment would become law if more than 50% of voters support it in November. About 76% of likely California voters oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, according to an April poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan think tank.

CBS 8 reporter Chris Gro contributed to this story.