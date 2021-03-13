Governor Newsom issues pardons; commutes murder sentence

The order makes 57-year-old Teresa Paulinkonis immediately eligible for release on parole.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has commuted the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her stepfather in 1989. The order makes 57-year-old Teresa Paulinkonis immediately eligible for release on parole.

The commutation was one of 20 acts of clemency Newsom signed Friday. They include nine pardons and 10 medical reprieves, all relating to the coronavirus.

Newsom has now issued a total of 72 pardons, 79 commutations and 20 medical reprieves since taking office in 2019.

The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A medical reprieve temporarily removes people from prison to serve their sentence in the community.