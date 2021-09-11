Watch live: Governor Newsom makes first appearance in weeks at 2021 California Economic Summit

Governor Newsom receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations, according to his office.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom made his first public appearance in about two weeks at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey Tuesday after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Governor Newsom receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations, according to his office.

When the surprising announcement was made Oct. 29, his office said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the conference, but he did not. Newsom had planned to highlight his administration's climate change actions at the conference in Scotland. Those policies include a proposed ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in California by 2035.

Newsom's last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot.

His office said the governor has been working at his Capitol office on issues like the port backlog and vaccines for kids.