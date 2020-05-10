Governor Gavin Newsom nominates 1st openly gay Black man to state Supreme Court

66-year-old Martin Jenkins would be the third Black person to serve on the court if he is confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated the first openly gay man to the state Supreme Court.

Newsom nominated Martin Jenkins to the court on Monday. The 66-year-old would be the third Black person to serve on the court if he is confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

"Today I am honored to nominate Martin Jenkins to the State Supreme Court," said Newsom in a press conference Monday. "Justice Martin Jenkins is a person of the highest principles and I am honored to nominate him to California's highest court.

Jenkins would replace Justice Ming W. Chin, who retired at the end of August.

"On a day like today, the only emotion I can think of to express is sincere gratitude," said Jenkins.

Jenkins wanted to make sure he acknowledged the responsibility of being first as it relates to being the first openly gay man on the California Supreme Court. He addressed the young people and those struggling to come to terms with their identity.

"My struggle as a gay man has not been easy, but I want to say to the young people who may be watching that I am here not because of my struggle, but in spite of the struggle," said Jenkins. "Living a life of authenticity is the greatest gift you can give yourself."

Jenkins is a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan. He was appointed by Republicans and Democrats to four different judgeships.