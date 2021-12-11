'He has a real good heart' | Family is doing what they can to raise awareness for missing man near Grass Valley

The family of Marty Gibbs said he was last seen Nov. 5, 2021. His car found the next day abandoned.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The family of 59-year-old Marty Gibbs say he has been missing for over a month.

ABC10 spoke with Gibbs' step-father Bob Welti Saturday who said Gibbs was last seen Nov. 5, 2021 after his vehicle was allegedly pulled out of mud near Green Acres Drive in Grass Valley.

According to a timeline created by the filmily of events related to his disappearance, his car was last used at a Chik-fil-A later that day. His vehicle, a silver Ford mustang found the next day.

The family said his vehicle was found abandoned on Streeter Road at Oak Messa in Auburn with personal items and Chick-fil-A inside.

Welti said the family received an anonymous call from the person who found Gibbs' vehicle.

"Everything else was found outside the car in and his teeth — his upper plate — was found outside the car in someoneelse's truck," Welti told ABC10.

The family said they filed a missing person's report on Nov. 10 — about four days after Gibb's vehicle was found.

Gibbs is described as being 6'2" with gray hair and hazel eyes. Welti said Gibbs does suffer from mental health issues.

"Right before this happened he was in for three months in a rehab 'cause he has a bipolar and schizophrenia of you know, mental health problems and everything," he said. "So that's why we're really worried about him too, because we first thought he had a seizure or something like that but but then but all these other things are very strange."

Gibbs is said to have two adult kids and grandkids.

The family said law enforcement is aware of their efforts on finding Gibbs. The family actually holding a search party Saturday near the Bear River off of Dog Bar Road in Grass Valley.

ABC10 reached out to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office for comment and confirmation of the missing person report. There was no response as of publishing.