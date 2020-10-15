Grass Valley officer in head-on crash in highway chase returns to patrol

Grass Valley police said the officer who crashed into a suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 49 returned to patrol on Wednesday.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley Police officer, hospitalized after a head-on crash during a highway chase, returned to work on Wednesday.

Grass Valley police said they are thrilled John Herrera is doing excellent and is back on patrol. Police said people would probably see Herrera patrolling the historic Mill Street area or at one of the city's parks.

The chase started when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer spotted a stolen vehicle. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect abandoned the first car, ran away on foot, and then stole a second vehicle.

Police said the suspect nearly hit several cars as they drove the wrong way on the southbound lane on Highway 49 before crashing headfirst into Herrera's car.

Police said the suspect is still in custody but did not reveal their identity.