SAN FRANCISCO — Three of rock music's most well-known acts are teaming up for a stadium tour that will visit Oracle Park in 2020.

The Hella Mega Tour will visit the Bay Area on July 21, 2020, which is a Tuesday night so be sure to get those time off requests in now!

The tour will also include The Interrupters as openers.

In addition to the tour announcement, both Green Day and Weezer announced new albums, "Father Of All..." and "Van Weezer" respectively. Fall Out Boy also announced plans to release a greatest hits album before the tour starts.

The Hella Mega Tour kicks off in the United States on Friday, July 17 in Seattle.

Tickets for the show will be available on Sept. 19 for pre-sale and at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 general purchase.

