Gunman killed in hours-long standoff with Antioch police

The standoff began at around 1 p.m. Friday in an Antioch neighborhood where officers saw a man shooting at cars and houses.

ANTIOCH, Calif. — A man who opened fire with a rifle in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood has been shot and killed after an hours-long standoff with police. 

The standoff began at around 1 p.m. Friday in an Antioch neighborhood where officers saw a man shooting at cars and houses. The man also shot down a police drone before barricading himself in a home for about six hours, still firing gunshots. Police say at around 7 p.m., the man appeared to set fire to the home and went outside, where he was killed by SWAT officers. 

There's no immediate word on what prompted the man to open fire.

Read the full AP story here

