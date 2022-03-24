Hearst Castle reopening May 11 after pandemic closure, $13.7 million in repairs

After taking severe rainstorm damage and having its doors closed for two years during the pandemic, the popular historical monument will reopen to the public in May.

SAN SIMEON, Calif — California State Parks plans to reopen Hearst Castle on May 11 after two years without taking any guests because of the COVID-19 pandemic and millions in rainstorm damage in 2021.

Known by its full name, Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument, representatives said in a press release the castle's access road was reconstructed, and measures were taken to withstand modern storm systems.

The total estimated cost of the renovations is $13.7 million and lasted 10 months.

“We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said.

Hearst Castle began construction for billionaire newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst in collaboration with architect Julia Morgan in 1919. The property was continuously built upon for the next 30 years.

"They say that the Hearst Castle is a jewel in San Luis Obispo County’s already dazzling crown, and I couldn’t agree more," State Senator John Laird, D-Santa Rosa, said. "Hearst Castle is not only a fascinating place to visit, it serves as a backbone to the North County’s economy.”

For tour reservations opening March 31, visit HeastCastle.org

