Winter Storm Watch: Heavy rainfall, snow affects Northern California travel

A second winter storm hit Northern California late Friday night and is blanketing the region in a steady stream of rain and snow, affecting travel Saturday.

Isolated showers are expected across Northern California through Monday before the system exits overnight.

Looking ahead, there are chances of thunderstorms throughout the Valley this weekend.

Road Conditions

Mountain travel is highly discouraged unless absolutely necessary by National Weather Service Sacramento.

Interstate 80

Caltrans advises not to travel on I-80 unless absolutely necessary.

Chain controls are up on I-80 eastbound at Kingvale and westbound at Rainbow.

Eastbound I-80 traffic is now released after being held at Floriston due to multiple spinouts, according to Caltrans.

Interstate 5

Stockton: All lanes are now open after a jack-knifed big rig was removed from blocking all lanes.

Find a traffic map HERE.

See the latest road conditions and chain controls HERE.

