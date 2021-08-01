4 people on helicopter that crashed in Colusa County

The FAA said that the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in a remote area of Colusa County.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — A helicopter crashed in Colusa County on Sunday afternoon.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said that they have units responding to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in a remote area of Colusa County. They said four people were on board the Robinson R66 helicopter, according to preliminary reports.

The FAA nor Colusa County Sheriff's Office said whether any of the four people on board were injured.

Cal Fire said that they were the ones who reported the helicopter crash, but it was not their helicopter.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.

This is a developing situation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

