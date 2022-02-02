Sierra County residents stranded in cabin for nearly two months rescued

The two residents had been snowed in their cabin in remote Sierra County since Dec. 6.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sierra County residents and their dog are now safe after being stranded in a cabin for nearly two months.

The two were snowed in on Dec. 6. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says that heavy snow and downed trees prevented the two from leaving the cabin.

On Feb. 1, the CHP Valley Division's Air Operations unit was called to the cabin in remote Sierra County because the residents were beginning to run out of supplies.

Despite strong winds, a CHP helicopter landed near the cabin and picked up the pair and their dog. The CHP says they were flown to a safe location.

