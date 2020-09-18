Highway 50 over Echo Summit to close for construction, Caltrans says

Caltrans officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route through El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Highway 50 over Echo Summit will be closed for up to two weeks for construction work starting at 3 a.m. Friday, according to Caltrans officials.

Caltrans officials said the highway will be closed for bridge girder installation work. The construction site extends east from the Caltrans Echo Maintenance Station for about 1.2 miles.

REMINDER: Highway 50 over Echo Summit will be CLOSED to traffic for up to 2 weeks starting tomorrow at 3 am for bridge girder installation work. Check out the detour to South Lake Tahoe at https://t.co/MaynwsITuJ ⁦@TahoeRoads⁩ pic.twitter.com/7wNmQ42J5R — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 17, 2020

Caltrans officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route through El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties. For more information, click here.

Officials expect construction to be finished by Oct. 2. Weather conditions or other delays could potentially set back the completion date.