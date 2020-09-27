Highway 50 over Echo Summit to reopen Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The construction for the Echo Summit bridge replacement is wrapping up, according to Caltrans officials. Officials said paving began on Saturday night, which is the last major work that needed to be done before reopening Highway 50.
Officials believe both lanes will be open on Sunday. Caltrans will then perform one-way traffic control for several weeks.
Caltrans officials said the highway had to be closed for bridge girder installation work. The construction site extended east from the Caltrans Echo Maintenance Station for about 1.2 miles.