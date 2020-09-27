Highway 50 over Echo Summit to reopen Sunday

Caltrans officials believe both lanes on Highway 50 over Echo Summit will reopen Sunday after crews finish paving.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The construction for the Echo Summit bridge replacement is wrapping up, according to Caltrans officials. Officials said paving began on Saturday night, which is the last major work that needed to be done before reopening Highway 50.

Officials believe both lanes will be open on Sunday. Caltrans will then perform one-way traffic control for several weeks.

Caltrans officials said the highway had to be closed for bridge girder installation work. The construction site extended east from the Caltrans Echo Maintenance Station for about 1.2 miles.

Paving operation well under way tonight on the Echo Summit bridge replacement project, the last major work before Highway 50 can reopen late tonight or early tomorrow morning to traffic. Both lanes are scheduled to be open Sunday, then one-way traffic control for a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/1FLgtAJt9v — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 27, 2020