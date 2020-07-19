Family searches for missing hiker in El Dorado national forest

Saeed Emadi's daughter said the last anyone has heard from was that he was lost and that he couldn't find his way back to his hiking group.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — After being missing for over a week, a family is asking for help in finding an El Dorado man who went missing on July 8 on his hiking trip at the Strawberry Point campgrounds near the Ice House Reservoir.

Saeed Emadi's friend reported him missing after he separated from his group while hiking around the Ice House Reservoir, El Dorado County Sheriff's officials said. Roya Emadi, Saeed's youngest daughter, said he went on a day hike with a friend after camping with another friend.

Roya said Saeed and his friend walked down Silver creek to where the water poured into the reservoir. Wanting to get a better view of the lake, Saeed decided to cross Silver creek to get a better view of the lake.

After getting a good vantage point of the reservoir, he learned he couldn't get back down, Roya said. Roya said Saeed walked further, thinking there was a road that circled back.

"I think I'm lost. I can't find my way back to where you are," Saeed told his friend on the phone, according to Roya. Saeed's friend then called 911, Roya said.

Sheriff officials described Saeed as 6'2 and 190 pounds. Saeed wore a gray baseball cap, white button-up shirt, light stripe shorts, and blue tennis shoes, officials said.

National Guard and California Highway Patrol helicopters searched the area but still haven't found him, sheriff officials said.

Roya said there is a glimmer of hope after a search party found shoe prints that they were able to track them back to the local Costco, where he purchased them.

Officials said Saeed has diabetes and probably does not have his mediation with him.

