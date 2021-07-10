Hottest temperatures of heatwave hit Saturday and Sunday, more records possible

Dangerous heatwave continues with an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday. Highs from 100° to 116°. Overnight lows only drop to the upper 60s to 80s.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A dangerous heatwave continues through Monday with well above average highs stretching through the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley, surrounding Foothills and even parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Lows in these areas will only fall to the upper 60s to low 80s, not allowing any relief from the daytime heat. There is a high to very high heat risk possible and an elevated chance for people to suffer heat-related illness chances, especially for those working outdoors.

Downtown Sacramento tied a record high on Friday at 109°. The previous record was set in 2002.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service and will continue through Monday.

Afternoon highs will warm to 100° to 116° between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The hottest days are expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 110° to 116° with records possible.

Cooler weather is expected by the middle of next week, with highs dropping back to near average.

To avoid heat-related issues:

Drink extra water

Avoid outdoor strenuous activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Help elderly, kids and pets stay cool

Plan to be in air-conditioned buildings

There are ways to save some cash while staying cool indoors. Energy experts, city leaders and tree advocates share some tips to keep costs down while keeping comfortable throughout the heatwave.