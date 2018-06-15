There's another bill in the California Legislature that would leave it up to voters to end Daylight Saving Time. But how does that one hour forward or behind really affect our sleep?

Dr. Amer Khan is a Sutter Health neurologist and sleep expert in Roseville. He said the body needs maintenance and every system in the body relies on sleep.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in California, about a third of adults reported less than the recommended seven hours of sleep.

"If everybody has to follow this one rule every six months, we're creating a health problem, and like I said, a public safety issue with people making mistakes and not being alert enough and all that -- sleep deprived on top of the sleep deprivation they already have," said Khan.

Even if voters approve ending Daylight Saving Time -- because it's a federal law -- there would still need to be an act of Congress, according to the legislation's analysis.

