Why Gen Z voters might have had the strongest sway in the 2022 election

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new study shows Gen-Z voters between the ages of 18 and 29 gave Democrats a crucial boost in the 2022 election.

When it comes to Gen Z, Cirian Villavicencio, a political science professor at San Joaquin Delta College, has a front row seat.

"I work with Gen-Z, with my students, every day," he said.

He said their special place in history can be a big influence on their political activity.

"This Gen-Z generation, when they were growing up, they grew up during the Great Recession. So I also think that they are more politically astute, knowing what their families actually had to go through," Villavicencio said.

A new study by CNN shows, while Democrats lost support among younger voters this year compared to 2018, Gen-Z, people between 18 to 29 years old, still held the strongest sway versus older age groups.

So much so, one pollster says were it not for Gen-Z voters siding blue, there would have been a red wave.

"I suspect, one of those reasons why they actually perhaps leaned more left this time around, has something to do with President (Joe) Biden... getting their student loans in that program," Villavicencio said.

With 43 million Americans carrying federal student debt, that program, the student debt relief plan, carries weight on a lot of minds.

"That shows you here that policy matters, especially in this case for young people," Villavicencio said.

While Election Day is in the books, the story isn't over just yet. As ballots are still being counted, a potential shift in Congress' balance of power remains undecided.

Villavincencio said if Republicans take the U.S. House of Representatives, there will be a divided government within Congress, which could lead to gridlock.

