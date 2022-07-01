How to get into National Parks statewide for free on Jan. 17

As we tread into 2022, local National Parks like Yosemite will be free of admission on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — For five days in 2022, admission into U.S. National Parks will be waived. The first of these days is coming up on Jan. 17, with almost a dozen parks, monuments and areas participating in California.

Some of the parks were visitors can get in free include:

Yosemite National Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Death Valley National Park

With the per-car fee usual between $30 to $35, visitors on these five days can be met with free entrance to any participating park.

The entrance fee waiver for Jan. 17 does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

The four other free entrance days are as follows:

Read more about the free days by click here.