HUGHSON, Calif. — Thousands of people showed up to pay tribute to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal at his funeral in Texas Wednesday.

Dhaliwa is the Harris County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop Friday.

In Stanislaus County, dozens of Sikh believers and community members gathered at a Sikh temple in Hughson to remember the life of a man they never got to meet.

"I can feel the pain of the family of Sandeep," said Cpl. Ronil Singh's mother, Rohini Singh. "Losing Ron was a big loss to me and to my family. We are not the same anymore."

RELATED:

Singh says she understands better than anyone the pain Deputy Singh's family is going through.

"Honestly, I have no words," Singh added. "There are no words to say to the family because I know everyone is broken. I [know what it] feel to lose a child. I'm so sorry for the family."

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Sanjay Prasad told ABC10 it feels like it was just yesterday that he was at another vigil for one of his brothers in blue.

"Ten months ago we lost Ronil Singh in our county and now we lost Sandeep Dahliwal," said Prasad. "It hits home because that's two Indians."

Leaders of the Sikh temple thanked community members for showing their support during this time.

Another candlelight vigil will be held at the State Capitol from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Continue the conversation with Daniela on Facebook.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Manteca community holds vigil for murdered Sikh deputy sheriff in Houston