Detectives identify human remains found by Yuba County hiker

The remains of a missing Nevada County man were found in December 2021 by a hiker near a campground in Yuba County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found by a hiker in Yuba County in December 2021 have been identified by authorities as a missing man out of Nevada County.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the remains of 44-year-old Tyler Love of Grass Valley were found Dec. 21 near the Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir.

Love was reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 2. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of the death but say an autopsy report is being conducted.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9