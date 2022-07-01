Detectives identify human remains found by Yuba County hiker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found by a hiker in Yuba County in December 2021 have been identified by authorities as a missing man out of Nevada County.
According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the remains of 44-year-old Tyler Love of Grass Valley were found Dec. 21 near the Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Related: Human remains found in Yuba County
Love was reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 2. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of the death but say an autopsy report is being conducted.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10: How Lake Oroville's hydropower is reducing California's carbon emissions