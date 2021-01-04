Human remains found in remote area of Calaveras County

A property owner called the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after finding the remains in a seldom-used area on his land, the sheriff’s office said.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Calaveras County are investigating the discovery of human being discovered in a remote area near Mountain Ranch, Calif., just to the north of San Andreas.

A property owner called the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after finding the remains in a seldom-used area on his land, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded and confirmed the remains to be human.

The scene was processed over the course of the week by investigative and forensic personnel from the sheriff's office, the District Attorney's Office, the California Department of Justice, a forensic anthropologist, and three specialized K9 resources.

Few details about the condition of the remains have been released. However, the sheriff’s office said evidence collected in the area indicates the remains are not part of a historic Native American burial site.

Identification of the remains along with the circumstances and manner of death is under investigation. No other details are being released at this time, investigators said.

