Runaway wheel caves in windshield of SUV on I-80, CHP-Oakland says

CHP said the wheel fell off a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was on I-80 westbound, west of Appian Way.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A woman was taken to a trauma center after a rogue wheel caved in her windshield while she was driving on I-80 westbound, the California Highway Patrol said.

In a Facebook post, CHP Oakland said a black Chevrolet Tahoe lost its front-right wheel while on I-80 westbound. It happened west of Appian Way.

CHP said the wheel went into the eastbound lanes of I-80 at freeway speeds hitting an Audi Q5 before bouncing back into the westbound lanes and caving in the windshield of a Kia SUV.

CHP Oakland responded around 12:40 p.m., and arriving officers found the driver in critical condition. She was taken to a trauma center with major injuries.

Authorities are still investigating reasons why the wheel detached itself from the Tahoe.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Oakland CHP Office at 510-457-2875.

WATCH ALSO: