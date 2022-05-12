x
California man charged with murder after 2 inmates suffer fentanyl poisoning

The Yuba County District Attorney announced Thursday Aaron Henning is being charged with the Nov. 2 in-custody death of Matthew Perez.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Murder charges are being filed by the Yuba County District Attorney against a man accused of causing the fatal fentanyl poisoning of Matthew Perez at the Yuba County Jail.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office say Perez and another incarcerated man who survived were found to have suffered from fentanyl poisoning Friday.

Aaron Henning was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Yuba County Jail on charges of murder and smuggling drugs into a jail.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

